In a distressing incident in Havering Atte Bower, a Jack Russell was stolen from a driveway on the evening of 27th November.

Havering Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has released CCTV footage from the victim’s residence, capturing the moments leading up to the theft.

Unsettling Incident Caught on Camera

The footage shows the Jack Russell leisurely walking around the front of the property.

A male voice is then heard calling the dog over.

As the unsuspecting dog approaches, the male picks up the dog and walks away.

The footage also indicates the presence of a waiting vehicle, suggesting premeditation.

Police and Community Appeal

Havering MPS’s appeal, shared on social media, urges the public for assistance: “Stolen from driveway in Havering Atte Bower. Please share to help find this much-loved Jack Russell pet.”

The officer in the case (OIC) requested anyone in the vicinity during the incident to review their CCTV, Ring doorbells, and dashcams for any additional footage or information that could aid the investigation.

The Role of Animal Tracking Devices

In light of such incidents, the importance of animal tracking devices has been highlighted.

These devices on platforms like Amazon enable pet owners to locate their missing pets using GPS technology.

They are small, attach easily to a pet’s collar, and offer real-time tracking.

In pet theft or loss cases, such devices can be instrumental in quick and safe recovery.

