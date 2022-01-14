Greater Manchester Police have released some body-worn camera footage of the moment when a prolific car thief told police officers to ‘chill out’ after leading them on a high-speed pursuit.

Specially trained pursuit officers spotted Matthew Towler’s Ford Fiesta travelling at high speed on Cleggs Lane, Little Hulton, Salford, at 1:30 am on 25th November 2021.

Towler continued to drive like a lunatic, reaching speeds of up to 100mph and travelling on the wrong side of the road.

In Tyldesley town centre, Towler drove at 90mph in a 20mph area, eventually clipping a kerb on Elliott Street and coming to a stop.

Towler left the vehicle, but officers chased and arrested him close by as a police dog closed in on him.

Watch the video below to find out what happened: