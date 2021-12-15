A fleeing driver who mowed down a member of the public during a pursuit in Manchester has been sent to prison (scroll down for video).
Footage of the shocking collision that occurred on Cheetham Hill Road in April this year was previously shown at Manchester Crown Court before Ryan Deans, Thomas Keogh, and Ellis Barrett were sentenced on Friday 10th December.
The trio were brought to justice by detectives from GMP Salford’s dedicated taskforce tackling organised crime and concluded the latest investigation under Operation Naseby – which has seen 250 arrests made and 113 stolen vehicles seized since April 2020.
The court heard how Deans, 33, was the driver of the vehicle that officers from our Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit, on Op Naseby, correctly spotted as a stolen Nisan Xtrail on Waterloo Road.
The X-trail – taken from an address in Longsight a month previously – sped off when asked to pull over, and officers then gave pursuit.
During the pursuit, Deans drove onto the wrong side of the road at speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph zone and drove through red lights and recklessly drove towards oncoming traffic.
Full story in the video below:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below