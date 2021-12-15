A fleeing driver who mowed down a member of the public during a pursuit in Manchester has been sent to prison (scroll down for video).

Footage of the shocking collision that occurred on Cheetham Hill Road in April this year was previously shown at Manchester Crown Court before Ryan Deans, Thomas Keogh, and Ellis Barrett were sentenced on Friday 10th December.

The trio were brought to justice by detectives from GMP Salford’s dedicated taskforce tackling organised crime and concluded the latest investigation under Operation Naseby – which has seen 250 arrests made and 113 stolen vehicles seized since April 2020.

Thomas Keogh & Ryan Deans (driver)

The court heard how Deans, 33, was the driver of the vehicle that officers from our Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit, on Op Naseby, correctly spotted as a stolen Nisan Xtrail on Waterloo Road.

The X-trail – taken from an address in Longsight a month previously – sped off when asked to pull over, and officers then gave pursuit.

During the pursuit, Deans drove onto the wrong side of the road at speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph zone and drove through red lights and recklessly drove towards oncoming traffic.

Full story in the video below: