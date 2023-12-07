The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT), a group of dedicated volunteers, faced the wrath of Mother Nature recently with unwavering courage and bravery when they responded to a call for help from a climber caught in an avalanche (scroll down for the video)

The incident, which occurred on the perilous Central Gully in Coire an t-Sneachda, showcased the team’s expertise and resilience in rescuing those in need.

A Daring Rescue Operation

As storm-force conditions descended upon the mountain, CMRT members braved the elements to reach the injured climber.

With the situation becoming increasingly precarious, the team decided to lower one of their experienced members down to the casualty.

Skill and Determination

With precision and determination, the rescuers reached the climber and secured them to a harness.

Despite the treacherous conditions, the team worked tirelessly to haul the casualty to safety.

Teamwork and Compassion

The rescue operation was a testament to the teamwork and compassion of the CMRT members.

With unwavering commitment, they prioritised the climber’s safety and their climbing partner, who remained on belay during the incident.

A Tale of Resilience

After ensuring the casualty was stable, the team carefully packaged them into a stretcher and carried them out to the ski area.

The other climber, thankfully unharmed, could walk out under their own power.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team: A Pillar of Mountain Safety

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, founded in 1959, has a long and distinguished history of rescuing those in distress within the Scottish Highlands.

With a team of over 40 skilled volunteers, they provide a vital service, ensuring the safety of climbers, walkers, and anyone who ventures into the Cairngorms’ challenging terrain.

A Lesson in Courage

The story of the CMRT’s rescue operation serves as a reminder of the courage and resilience of those who dedicate their time and expertise to safeguarding mountaineers and providing aid in times of need.

Their unwavering commitment to safety is an inspiration to all who enjoy the beauty and challenges of the Cairngorms.

#WATCH the moment when brave volunteers from @cairngorm_mrt risk their own lives during a snow storm to save an injured hiker who was injured in an avalanche #Scotland pic.twitter.com/CEMwv76bAv — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) December 7, 2023

