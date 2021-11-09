A video has surfaced on social media of the moment when a hooded youth takes an angle grinder to a Trek bike before making off with it.
In the video, a male wearing a hood spends around 20 seconds grinding down the lock on the bike before casually wheeling it away.
Another male, believed to be the thief’s accomplice, looks on as one member of the public can be heard to ask: ‘is that your bike?’
After around 30 seconds, the hooded male casually walks off with the Trek Bike, thought to be worth around £3,000.
The video has sparked a debate on social media with social media users, highlighting that nobody intervened when the alleged theft took place.
One user said:
‘And nobody thinks to tackle him. They would rather film it and put it on social media.
‘What a bunch of snowflakes we have living amongst us. What is this country coming to?’.
Another user commented:
‘The problem with getting involved in 2021 is that people would be scared of him with that deadly weapon in his hand.
‘The police would turn up about half an hour after they were called.
‘Then the judge would send him home for the 80th time with a slap on the wrist’.
