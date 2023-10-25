Footage has emerged on X (scroll down) showing the moment when a member of the public inadvertently helped a police officer whom a bystander attacked as the officer tried to help his colleagues who were dealing with an aggressive male.

The video – filmed by a bystander – starts as four officers try to detain a male who appears to be resisting arrest. The caption to the video states that the incident occurred on Villa Road, Birmingham. The date and time of the incident is not given.

As the officers struggle with the male, a bystander walks over to a bike that had been left on the floor, picks it up above his head and smashes it into three of the officers.

One of the officers sustains a direct blow to the back of his head. The officer who was hit in the head then turns to face his attacker in an attempt to take him into custody.

However, the male then punches the officer in the face several times as other bystanders stand by and watch, many with their mobile phones out recording the incident.

As the police officer and the male fight, a female police officer appears to watch on, almost stunned by the encounter, as her colleague battles with the attacker.

The attacker then picks up something from a nearby stall and throws it at the officer’s face. This act seems to infuriate the stallkeeper, who takes the attacker down to the ground.

After the bystander takes the attacker to the ground, the male is then placed in cuffs before the two officers re-join their colleagues, who continue to try and take the first male into custody.

The video ends before backup arrives on the scene. It has already been viewed nearly 250,000 times on X.

Commenting on the footage, one police officer wrote: ‘Deal with the immediate threat, know where your PPE is & don’t be afraid to use it.

‘This type of behaviour is a direct result of police being vilified & unsupported by MPs/Media/Chiefs. We can expect more of this whilst the current climate continues. Watch your six, troops.’

Said it before and will say it again Birmingham is special (Villa Rd) @CrimeLdn pic.twitter.com/wYJt0tYL2D — Sabji Hunter (@SabjiHunter) October 24, 2023

Want a front-row seat to the most gripping stories from the heart of the emergency services? Join our exclusive WhatsApp Channel now and be the first to get real-time updates, videos, and tales from the frontline. Take advantage of the action and the conversation! Whether you’re a serving hero, a proud veteran, or just a passionate supporter, this is the community for you. Tap HERE and step inside the pulse-pounding world of the emergency services with us.