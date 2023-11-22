Police dashcam has captured the moment when a burglar almost met a firey end after the stolen quad bike that he was fleeing from the police on went up in flames.
The incident began shortly after midnight on October 11th when 41-year-old Steven Johnstone broke into a garage on a Teesdale farm.
His target: a high-value quad bike. Little did he know that his actions would soon spark a sequence of events resembling an action movie plot.
As seen in the dashcam footage below, the situation escalated when police, alerted by Ruralwatch members, encountered Johnstone.
Attempting to escape, he led officers on a pursuit, reaching speeds of up to 70mph.
The chase took a dramatic turn as sparks flew from under the quad, eventually leading to the vehicle catching fire.
It culminated in Darlington near the River Skerne, where officers apprehended Johnstone.
His escapade ended not with the freedom he might have envisioned but with a 30-month prison sentence and a driving ban.
The video is a stark reminder of the risks and consequences of such criminal activities.
Neighbourhood Inspector Edward Turner commended the Ruralwatch members, whose vigilance was crucial to this outcome.
Their efforts, combined with the swift action of law enforcement, ensured the safety of the community and the successful apprehension of the burglar.
This incident highlights the effectiveness of community-police partnerships and stands as a warning to would-be criminals: Teesdale’s rural communities are not easy targets.
#watch | Things start to heat up for this thief after the stolen quad bike that he was riding during this pursuit with @DurhamPolice @DurhamRAPol caught alight.— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) November 22, 2023
Nobody was injured, and the thief – as well as his accomplices – were caught. pic.twitter.com/d6jSsIfUY5
The sentence was far too short. My only regret was that the thief was not injured. Her might have learnt a lesson. If we had a proper minimum sentences act, none of these scumbags would have been out stealing because there is every likelihood that they would still be banged up after their last foray into crime. 30 months for breaking and entering (criminal damage) theft, driving uninsured, dangerous driving and the eventual destruction of the vehicle is absurd. In the unlikely event that this was a first offence, Johntone should have got 2 years for the burglary, another year for each criminal damage, so 2 more, another year for dangerous driving and one more for no insurance, a total of 6 years. After 72 months, he would be freed if he behaved while inside. Then he would have faced 5 years off the road which would be a suspended sentence. Catch him driving in that time, and he would be back in goal for the remainder of the ban plus an automatic doubling of the previous ban, served inside, a total of 10 years. Him and his criminal mates would soon learn the meaning of life and we could sleep peacefully in our beds in the knowledge that our property is safe.