Police dashcam has captured the moment when a burglar almost met a firey end after the stolen quad bike that he was fleeing from the police on went up in flames.

The incident began shortly after midnight on October 11th when 41-year-old Steven Johnstone broke into a garage on a Teesdale farm.

His target: a high-value quad bike. Little did he know that his actions would soon spark a sequence of events resembling an action movie plot.

As seen in the dashcam footage below, the situation escalated when police, alerted by Ruralwatch members, encountered Johnstone.

Attempting to escape, he led officers on a pursuit, reaching speeds of up to 70mph.

The chase took a dramatic turn as sparks flew from under the quad, eventually leading to the vehicle catching fire.

It culminated in Darlington near the River Skerne, where officers apprehended Johnstone.

His escapade ended not with the freedom he might have envisioned but with a 30-month prison sentence and a driving ban.

The video is a stark reminder of the risks and consequences of such criminal activities.

Neighbourhood Inspector Edward Turner commended the Ruralwatch members, whose vigilance was crucial to this outcome.

Their efforts, combined with the swift action of law enforcement, ensured the safety of the community and the successful apprehension of the burglar.

This incident highlights the effectiveness of community-police partnerships and stands as a warning to would-be criminals: Teesdale’s rural communities are not easy targets.

#watch | Things start to heat up for this thief after the stolen quad bike that he was riding during this pursuit with @DurhamPolice @DurhamRAPol caught alight.



Nobody was injured, and the thief – as well as his accomplices – were caught. pic.twitter.com/d6jSsIfUY5 — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) November 22, 2023