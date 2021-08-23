Some footage has emerged on social media of the moment when a builder intervenes after a YouTuber ignores a PCSOs pleas to stop filming.
In the footage below, the PCSO can be seen talking to a builder following a nearby incident.
During the PCSOs confidential conversation with the witness, a YouTuber appears and starts to film the pair.
The PCSO then politely asks the YouTuber to stop filming their confidential conversation.
But the YouTuber replies with: “there is no privacy in public” and continues to film.
That is when the builder intervenes and removes the camera from the vlogger as the PCSO informs her control room of what is happening.
Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below