Some footage has emerged on social media of the moment when a builder intervenes after a YouTuber ignores a PCSOs pleas to stop filming.

In the footage below, the PCSO can be seen talking to a builder following a nearby incident.

During the PCSOs confidential conversation with the witness, a YouTuber appears and starts to film the pair.

The PCSO then politely asks the YouTuber to stop filming their confidential conversation.

But the YouTuber replies with: “there is no privacy in public” and continues to film.

That is when the builder intervenes and removes the camera from the vlogger as the PCSO informs her control room of what is happening.

