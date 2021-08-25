A knife-wielding burglar who was tasered while he attempted to chase a terrified woman inside her Gravesend home has been jailed for eight and a half years thanks to officers from Kent Police.
Jacek Gralak’s offending was brought to an abrupt stop by quick-thinking officers, who responded to reports of an armed man threatening people inside two homes and the street outside (scroll down for video).
The 25-year-old from Gravesend, Kent, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, actual bodily harm and possessing a bladed article.
He was sentenced at the Nightingale Court in Maidstone on Friday, 20th August 2021.
The court heard how shortly after 19:45 hours on Christmas Eve 2020, a man living at an address in Wrotham Road, Gravesend, went into his front garden to place some rubbish in his skip.
When he re-entered his living room, he found Gralak.
Following a brief verbal exchange, Gralak pushed him onto the sofa before lunging at him several times with a knife.
None of the lunges made contact with the victim, and the offender then fled the scene on foot.
As Gralak walked towards the junction with Essex Road, he became involved in a second altercation with a different man.
He pulled a knife on the victim and kicked him to the floor, before running away when other members of the public intervened.
The offender then forced his way into a nearby property.
Once inside the Essex Road address, he punched and kicked a man in addition to threatening him with a knife. The male was then able to retreat into a conservatory for safety.
Kent Police officers arrived at the scene while the offence was in progress and ran into the address after hearing cries of distress.
Upon going through the front door, they found a woman running from the kitchen after initially attempting to hold the door shut – to keep Gralak on the other side.
The patrols were able to get themselves between the woman and Gralak before discharging a taser to bring him under control and prevent further harm.
Gralak was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary check following his arrest.
While at the hospital, he attempted to urinate against a wall but was stopped from doing so by a police officer.
As the police officer took hold of Gralak, he was assaulted.
Gralak admitted assaulting the emergency worker, in addition to the other counts.
Detective Constable Helen Cole, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said:
‘Gralak inflicted a huge amount of terror upon victims he indiscriminately targeted.
‘His offending was excessively violent, completely senseless and has understandably had a profound impact on the people he threatened and assaulted.
‘He has shown himself to be a highly dangerous man who has absolutely zero regard for anyone else.
‘The officers who were first on scene took quick and decisive action to bring Gralak under control and stop him causing further harm.
‘I am pleased that a strong custodial sentence has now been imposed, and I hope this outcome provides the victims with a degree of closure.’
Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.
#watch | Armed burglar is tased by officers from @kent_police after being caught in the act #bodywornfootage pic.twitter.com/ZgdbnWCG3m— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) August 25, 2021
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below