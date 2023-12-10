A disturbing incident recently unfolded in Greater Manchester, captured in a 60-second video clip (scroll down for the footage).
The video shows a male brandishing a large knife outside a local shop, causing alarm among bystanders.
In the video, audible reactions from the public can be heard. Concerned members of the public question the man’s motives for carrying such a weapon in a public space.
Amidst the tension, a male emerges from the darkness and confronts the armed male.
The individual resorted to physically engaging with the armed man, head-butting him repeatedly in the stomach.
The situation escalated until the arrival of two police officers from the Greater Manchester Police.
Demonstrating commendable bravery, the officers confronted the armed individual.
They managed to take him into custody after physically taking him to the ground, ensuring that the situation was brought under control swiftly and efficiently.
The officers’ prompt and courageous response was crucial in averting potential harm. In the short time that the video has been shared on X, it has already been viewed over 200k times.
Greater Manchester Police have not released further information regarding the individual’s motives or the circumstances leading to the incident.
Greater Manchester Police have not released further information regarding the individual's motives or the circumstances leading to the incident.

More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
This happened in Manchester a man waving a knife at people..— London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) December 10, 2023
Cc ( madd_manneh ) pic.twitter.com/xefzRkWuMg
Waving a large blade about in public should warrant 5 years inside plus extra time for whatever else he got up to. No discount, no parole and certainly no tagging. He would be off the streets for that full period of his sentence and if he does it again, his incarceration would be twice as long.
Dish out some really tough sentences and much of this nonsense would stop.