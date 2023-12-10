A disturbing incident recently unfolded in Greater Manchester, captured in a 60-second video clip (scroll down for the footage).

The video shows a male brandishing a large knife outside a local shop, causing alarm among bystanders.

In the video, audible reactions from the public can be heard. Concerned members of the public question the man’s motives for carrying such a weapon in a public space.

Amidst the tension, a male emerges from the darkness and confronts the armed male.

The individual resorted to physically engaging with the armed man, head-butting him repeatedly in the stomach.

The situation escalated until the arrival of two police officers from the Greater Manchester Police.

Demonstrating commendable bravery, the officers confronted the armed individual.

They managed to take him into custody after physically taking him to the ground, ensuring that the situation was brought under control swiftly and efficiently.

The officers’ prompt and courageous response was crucial in averting potential harm. In the short time that the video has been shared on X, it has already been viewed over 200k times.

Greater Manchester Police have not released further information regarding the individual’s motives or the circumstances leading to the incident.

More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. For updates, please ensure you subscribe to our free newsletter or WhatsApp channel (details below).

Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!

Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news

This happened in Manchester a man waving a knife at people..



Cc ( madd_manneh ) pic.twitter.com/xefzRkWuMg — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) December 10, 2023