Footage has emerged of the moment when a brave firefighter narrowly escaped serious injury following a blaze at a residential address.
The exact circumstances of the incident are unclear, but reports suggest the property was heavily hoarded with persons reported and that the only access was via the first floor.
Reports also suggest that the hoard loading within the property made the signs and symptoms of the fire incredibly difficult to see.
Emergency Services News understands that the fire occurred in Bracknell, Royal Berkshire, although this information has not been confirmed.
Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.
The video is a reminder of the bravery of the men and women in the fire and rescue service who risk their own lives to save the lives of others.
