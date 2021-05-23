A 28-year-old man who was tackled to the ground by a Northants police officer after threatening members of the public with a knife has been convicted for his crime.
On Sunday, May 16, at 5.30 pm, police officers were called to Gold Street, Northampton, following reports that a man in possession of a knife had made threats towards members of the public.
The man was Andrew Richard Griffin, 28, of Stanley Road, Northampton, and upon sight of PC Carl Gardner, who was deployed to the scene, he began to run.
Demonstrating the bravery police officers show every day in their dedication to protecting the public, PC Gardner gave chase on foot, tackling Griffin to the ground a short time later (scroll down for video).
Griffin was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
PC Gardner, said:
“This swift arrest was made as a result of the way this Force now operates and positions neighbourhood officers like myself – we are actively patrolling our communities and at the time of this call, were a very short way away from Gold Street, allowing us to act quickly and efficiently.
“Tackling knife crime is a priority for Northamptonshire Police so it is imperative for us to make it abundantly clear to the people who think brandishing knives is acceptable that this sort of dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated and that they will be brought to justice for their crimes.”
#watch | Brave cop rugby tackles man who had been threatening members of the public with a knife pic.twitter.com/qxojSMwHzd— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) May 23, 2021
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Well done officer Policeing as we use to as we use to