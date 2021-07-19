Footage has emerged on social media of heavily outnumbered Met police officers coming under attack during a so-called ‘anti-lockdown’ protest in central London.

Despite all government legal restrictions being lifted today, 19th July, the protest has gone ahead on so-called ‘freedom day’.

In the video, two officers can be seen trying to engage with the crowd, which has a number of children in it.

The officers – who are attached to the Met’s Territorial Support Group – are not in their public order gear.

The unit’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which is worn by the officials during violent confrontations (also known as their Level 1 equipment), can typically only be donned once the order of a senior officer or ground commander has been given.

As the officers attempt to reason with the hostile crowd, one of the officers appears to be struck in the face as bottles are thrown towards the officers, narrowly missing a young child being carried on an adult’s shoulders.

Kicking off – bottles being throw at the police anti lockdown protesters and police fighting back with some punches at parliament square, a good 2000 protesters here and a heavy police presence …. In this heat it’s going to be a long day of clashes pic.twitter.com/JGjtz5aGHu — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) July 19, 2021