Some footage has emerged on social media of the moment when a biker loses control of his bike during a ‘burnout’.

After keeping the front brake on, the rider then allows the back wheel to spin as the bike spins around.

But during one of the spins, the rider loses control of his machine, and it falls to the ground.

The bike continues to rev and then pops into gear.

As it spins wildly out of control, the motorcyclist tries to gain command of the bike.

After a few moments, some spectators help the rider, and the bike is shut down, much to the biker’s delight.

