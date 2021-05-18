West Midlands Police has released some dashcam footage of a high-speed pursuit where the driver of a Golf GTi, who was already disqualified from driving, made off from the police.
Initially, the lead unit behind the fleeing vehicle was an unmarked Roads Policing Unit, who pulled over during the pursuit in order to let the marked unit take the lead position. This is because the marked unit is more visible to the public.
The GTi driver put the lives of innocent members of the public at risk, when he reached speeding of nearly 100 mph in a 40 mph zone in his selfish bid to escape the consequences of his actions.
However, it was not long before the GTi driver lost control of his vehicle before ploughing into some street furniture. Thankfully, no members of the public or police officers were hurt in the crash.
