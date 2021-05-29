West Midlands Police have released some dashcam footage of the moment when a driver, who was already on a ban, led police on a high-speed pursuit in Dudley.

The driver, John Field, reached speeds of 112 mph in a 40 mph zone in his bid to try and run away from the consequences of his actions.

He also put the lives of innocent motorists at risk when he drove the wrong way along a dual carriageway with his lights off.

After being stung, Field tried to run away but was quickly caught by the pursuing officers. More details in the video.

To watch more videos of police pursuits, CLICK HERE to be taken to our YouTube channel.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_