Western Australia Police Force has shared some CCTV footage of some of the regions worst driving.

Each of the incidents in the video below shows a motorist driving through a red light as they narrowly miss hitting other motorists.

At one point, a heavy goods vehicle can also be seen running through a red light.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in any of these incidents. The footage was shared on West Australia Police Forces Facebook page.

