The officers in this police vehicle responded to a blue-light call when the driver of this black Audi mistakenly thought that the officers were trying to pull him over.

Since the Audi driver tried to flee from the police, the officers diverted from their original call to pursue the Audi even though they were not after him.

After some dodgy driving, the Audi’s high-vis wearing driver ditches his car and makes a run for it.

Unfortunately for him, he picked a very long road to run down, so it was not long before the officers caught up with him.

It turns out that the Audi driver had no insurance or driving licence.

