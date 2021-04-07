The officers in this police vehicle responded to a blue-light call when the driver of this black Audi mistakenly thought that the officers were trying to pull him over.
Since the Audi driver tried to flee from the police, the officers diverted from their original call to pursue the Audi even though they were not after him.
After some dodgy driving, the Audi’s high-vis wearing driver ditches his car and makes a run for it.
Unfortunately for him, he picked a very long road to run down, so it was not long before the officers caught up with him.
It turns out that the Audi driver had no insurance or driving licence.
Meanwhile the poor sod getting murdered was left to deal with it as best he could. Nonetheless, this guy will be back behind the wheel again. You can guarantee it. Next time should mean jail time. It will not of course although if he cripples or kills someone, he might get banged up for a few weeks. Meanwhile, his innocent victim faces a lifetime sentence of lost mobility and pain.
There is so much to be said for an eye for an eye. Given he clearly knew he should have a licence, he should have been locked up anyway.