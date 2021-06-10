Chicago, Illinois – The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released some dramatic body-worn camera and CCTV footage of the moment when an armed suspect opened fire on two patrol officers at point-blank range.

The shooting happened in the 1500th block of South Lawndale Avenue at around 07:20 hours on Sunday 16th May 2021.

Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area when they located 45-year-old Bruce Lua.

ShotSpotter is a system of sensors, algorithms and artificial intelligence that accurately detects, locates and alerts police to gunfire. Once suspected gunfire has been detected by the system, analysts in a control room will confirm that the incident is a viable shooting before sending the details to the police. The entire transaction from initial gunfire to alert takes place in less than 60 seconds.

Two of the responding officers tried for several minutes to engage with Lua as he walked away from them. Despite their pleas, Lua refused to acknowledge their requests.

As they followed Lua down an alleyway, a backup unit, with another two officers, pulled in front of Lua in an attempt to try and speak to him.

When the officers exited their patrol vehicle, without warning Lua pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the officers, who immediately returned fire.

One video shows an injured officer falling to the ground as he returned fire. Two officers were shot – one in the hand and one in the chest – but both survived. The officer who was shot in the chest was wearing his body armour.

Lua was hit in the leg but survived. He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Both officers were saluted by their colleagues as they left the hospital later on that day.

