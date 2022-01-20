Video footage has emerged of the moment when angry locals outside a courthouse in the Republic of Ireland threw punches towards and tried to attack 31-year-old Jozef Puska as he was led away from a court having been charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.
Puska was bundled into the back of a police van as hundreds of residents vented their anger towards him.
The police van almost drove off with its rear doors still open, as Puska sat in the locked caged compartment as the crowd bore down on him.
23-year-old Ashling Murphy was killed on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday afternoon.
It is understood the primary school teacher and musician was out exercising when she was attacked.
At her funeral, Ms Murphy’s 23-year-old boyfriend, Ryan Casey, spoke publicly for the first time since her death.
“Ashling was so much more to me than a girlfriend. She was my soul mate. She is my soul mate. She will always be my soul mate,” he said in his emotional tribute.
“She is the greatest love of my life. I will cherish the last five years we spent together for my entire life and hope that someday, god willing, we can be reunited once more.
“Goodbye for now and love forever darling.”
