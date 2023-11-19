Harrowing Incident at Derby Bus Station Leads to Veteran’s Death

In a cowardly and unprovoked attack at Derby bus station in May 2021, 82-year-old Dennis Clarke, a former Army veteran, lost his life following an altercation with a group of teenagers.

The encounter began with a dispute at The Eagle Market’s escalator and ended tragically with Mr Clarke succumbing to injuries sustained in the attack.

During the week-long trial, it was heard how Mr Clarke had been surrounded by a group of three teenagers he had allegedly challenged after it was believed they had been messing around on an escalator in the Derbion centre (formerly the Intu centre).

He was then followed to Derby bus station, where the incident happened.

Assault Details and Its Aftermath

Omar Moumeche, 16 at the time of the incident, was identified as the assailant.

Mr Clarke, who was returning from a shopping trip, suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed following the attack.

He later passed away at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. CCTV footage captured the teenagers following and assaulting Mr Clarke.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing Outcome

In July, Moumeche, now 18, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to two years in youth detention, a decision rendered by Derby Crown Court.

The trial featured eyewitness accounts and CCTV evidence. Despite Moumeche’s self-defence claim, the jury found this argument unconvincing.

Impact on the Family and Community

The loss has profoundly impacted Mr. Clarke’s family, as conveyed in a victim impact statement by his nephew, Ricky Darvey. Mr Clarke, an avid fisherman and dancer with a strong Christian faith, leaves behind a grieving family.

Official Statements on the Case

Detective Inspector Mark Shaw pointed out the significance of the evidence in securing a conviction and remarked on the lasting consequences for both families involved.

Andrew Baxter from the CPS commented on the incident, emphasising Moumeche’s escalation of the situation and extending sympathies to Mr Clarke’s family and friends.

Judicial Remarks and Case Developments

Judge Shaun Smith KC noted Moumeche’s decision to partake in the altercation. No further action was taken against two other teens initially detained in relation to the incident.

Before you go, please help to support our team of former emergency services personnel by checking out our Amazon Shop for recommendations, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and following us on X for breaking news stories! You can sign up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Join our WhatsApp community! ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities. To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press ‘Join community’. No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team. Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free! If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose ‘exit group’. Join our community