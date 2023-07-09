One late-night grumbler found out the hard way that 999 is not a hotline for lodging noise complaints about police helicopters.

The nuisance caller not only wasted precious emergency line time but was also left red-faced as the Metropolitan Police gave him a reality check.

The bumbling complainer started his ludicrous 999 call by asking the operator, “What time is it?”.

As if calling an emergency line to inquire about the time wasn’t preposterous enough, he then proceeded to express his displeasure about the noise generated by a police helicopter.

The man was woken up by the chopper that was then involved in a critical missing person search.

The Metropolitan Police retorted via Twitter, saying: “You’ve called a life and death emergency line to say a helicopter has woken you up.”

They clarified that the noise that seemed to be the caller’s biggest worry was, in fact, a part of the search operation for a missing woman, who was later found with severe injuries to her arms.

The post sparked a wave of support for the police on social media, with one user quoting the New Zealand search and rescue helicopter boss who responded to a similar complaint saying, “Strangely enough, none of the 2,500 people we rescued ever complained about the noise.”

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is no stranger to noise complaints, yet their invaluable contribution to society cannot be undermined.

Formed in 2012 after a comprehensive Home Office review, the NPAS operates borderlessly across England and Wales, with 22 helicopters and four aeroplanes based at 14 different sites.

This tireless team of police officers, pilots, and aircrew possess a diverse range of capabilities, including searching for suspects or missing persons, public order operations, counter-terrorism operations, aerial surveillance, and emergency medical assistance.

Their highly trained crews have played pivotal roles in high-profile cases such as the search for Madeleine McCann and the response to the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 999 call, available at the bottom of this article, serves as a reminder that emergency lines are for genuine emergencies only and not an avenue for pointless complaints.

As another supportive Twitter user put it, “People who make these calls should be located, prosecuted and named & shamed for wasting police time. It’s the only way.”

Remember, folks, the boys & girls in blue and the roar of the helicopter blades are our guardians, not our enemies.

Most social media algorithms are not ‘pro’ emergency services, so the ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!