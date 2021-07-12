Nineteen Metropolitan police officers were injured after confronting volatile crowds following the Euro 2020 defeat last night (11th July).

Various videos have been shared on social media showing hot spots of trouble flaring up as punches and kicks can be seen flying amongst groups of individuals.

Italy 🇮🇹 and England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 fans fight on the london streets after the #EURO2020 final at Wembley. Heavy police presence with multiple arrests pic.twitter.com/KSdVTbE9Hg — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) July 12, 2021

In one video, a male with an Italian flag draped around his shoulders can be seen pushing another male in the face, sparking a violent backlash from England supporters.

Even before the game had kicked off, England fans fought with fellow England fans outside Wembley Stadium.

Forty-nine arrests were made during the day. The Met has not yet released the figure regarding how many arrests were made after the game.

England fans fighting other England fans before the police step in.. pic.twitter.com/9hrqrLLSJi — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) July 11, 2021

John Apter, Chairman of the Police Federation of England & Wales told Emergency Services News:

‘My colleagues knew on the build-up to the final there would always be a minority of so-called fans who would use the opportunity to commit violence.

‘Sadly our predictions were realised, and we saw in London 19 of our colleagues injured in violent confrontations with thugs who have the front to call themselves football fans, they are not fans, they are a disgrace.

‘They bring shame on the game and should be tracked down, prosecuted and jailed.

‘I wish all of my colleagues who were injured well, and hope they have a full and speedy recovery’.

Fighting in London last night after the football match… pic.twitter.com/Cf9B46OihW — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) July 12, 2021

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Federation said:

‘These people should be ashamed of themselves. They are not fans. They are thugs. We wish our injured colleagues well’.

