Around 125 firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in a 19-storey block of flats just north of the Isle of Dogs, east London.
The London Fire Brigade was called at around 08:55 hours this morning, and 20 fire engines from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow, Whitechapel and surrounding stations responded to the scene.
According to the spokesperson for the LFB, parts of the eighth, ninth, and tenth floors are on fire.
A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade tweeted:
“Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on Fairmont Avenue in Poplar. More information to follow.”
The London Ambulance Service are also on the scene.
A spokesperson for LAS tweeted:
“We have responded alongside the London Fire Brigade to a fire in a residential building in Poplar.
“A number of crews, including from the Hazardous Area Response Team and The London Ambulance Service Emergency Planning & Resilience Officers are on the scene.”
The LAS confirmed that they have treated a number of people at the scene.
