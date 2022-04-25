A paramedic from Walsall has just become the latest woman in England to qualify for the Miss England semi-final.

26-year-old Alice Jones was crowned a semi-finalist at the first-ever National Prom Show in Birmingham on Saturday, 23rd April.

Alice was presented with a St. Georges Tiara to mark St George’s Day from the Miss England Director Angie Beasley.

The life-saving paramedic was also presented with a bunch of flowers from Philip Edwards, a Royal Australian Navy veteran who’s promoting the Invictus Games.

Credit: @missenglandofficial / Instagram

The presentation took place after Alice took part in her first catwalk modelling glamorous evening wear with other Miss England contestants.

“It’s so different to my normal job, but I loved it”, said a delighted Alice after she was asked how she felt after the show.

Miss England Virtual heat three was held for over a month on the ‘Miss England’ App.

The competition introduced the virtual round and the app during lockdown so contestants could still compete.

Contestants submit their entries by making a homemade video of themselves speaking to the camera and doing a catwalk!

Credit: @missenglandofficial / Instagram

Everyone selected for the heat submitted an introduction and catwalk video and the public and judges voted for who they wanted to see in the semi-final.

Alice, who is 6ft tall, works for the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

She listed one of her interesting facts as being able to eat a large dominos pizza and cookies in one sitting!

Twenty contestants took part in Heat 3, and only two are going forward from this heat.

In the lead up to the semi-final, Alice will be invited to promote Walsall in her own video, and she will also be asked to raise funds for the ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ charity as part of the contest.

Credit: @missenglandofficial / Instagram

For the catwalk, as it’s the queen’s jubilee, the competition will celebrate Fashion through the last seven decades and will invite finalists to create their own catwalk outfits to reflect this.

The outfit must be recycled, purchased from a charity shop or handed down from mum or a family member or friend to promote recycling and the last 70 years of female Fashion.

The Miss England Semi-Final catwalk and interview takes place on 22nd August at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London.

Credit: @missenglandofficial / Instagram

To vote for Alice, download the Miss England App for FREE, available from the Google Play or App Store, to claim your FREE daily vote once voting for the semi-finalists commences.

The public vote winner and other award winners – along with judges’ choices – will be fast-tracked through to the Miss England Grand final on October 22.

The public vote for the Miss England semi-final will be starting on July 15th on the Miss England App.

Follow Emergency Services News on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to contact@emergency-services.news.

Recommended video: