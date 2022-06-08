A heroic police officer who fought with and detained a violent burglar who broke into a home continues to recover from his injuries following the incident.

Durrell Hartley, of Killisick Road, Arnold, stormed into the victim’s house in Edwalton and headed straight upstairs into the main bedroom, dragged his victim out of bed and gagged her before demanding to be told where money was being kept.

After further ordering her to tell him where a watch and phone were, he shoved the woman, grabbing her mouth and neck while messily searching the bedroom.

The 23-year-old burglar then dragged her downstairs and forced her to accompany him as he continued to ransack the house in search of valuables.

Hearing police sirens outside, Hartley attempted to flee from the address but was quickly confronted on the property by the lone officer.

A violent struggle then ensued, with Hartley fighting the officer in a desperate bid to escape.

The officer was left needing surgery after breaking his hand in two places but could still stop Hartley in his tracks and hold onto him until backup arrived.

Hartley also attacked the victim’s partner during the incident, which happened on the night of Friday, 5 November 2021.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (6 June) Hartley was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

Detective Constable Nathan Wall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This must have been an incredibly scary ordeal for the victims, who were both violently assaulted in their own home.

“The responding officer in this case showed extreme bravery as he first confronted and then fought with Hartley inside the address.

“Had this violent criminal managed to get away he may well have escaped justice altogether. As it is he is now starting a lengthy jail sentence.

“I hope today’s sentence provides at least some comfort to the victims and also sends a strong message to others who are thinking of carrying out offences of this nature.

“We will respond very quickly and we will do everything in our power to bring you to justice.”