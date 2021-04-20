A viable explosive device has been found under a PSNI officer’s car at a rural property outside Dungiven in Co Londonderry.

Speaking about the incident, ACC Mark McEwan, Head of the PSNI’s Crime Organisations Department, said:

“I can confirm that the device is viable, and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part time police officer.”

The security alert near the town remains ongoing, with the Ballyquin Road having been shut since Monday 19 April when the device was discovered.

The First Minister tweeted to offer words of condemnation about the attack, having spoken with the officer involved.

The Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis called the incident “absolutely abhorrent.”

“I completely condemn the actions of those involved. Those who try to attack public servants have nothing to offer the communities they claim to represent. I want to convey my support for the officer concerned,” he tweeted.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly condemned the incident, calling on with anyone with any information to contact the police. “At a time of increased community tensions this is the last thing that anyone wants to see”.

