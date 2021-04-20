A viable explosive device has been found under a PSNI officer’s car at a rural property outside Dungiven in Co Londonderry.
Speaking about the incident, ACC Mark McEwan, Head of the PSNI’s Crime Organisations Department, said:
“I can confirm that the device is viable, and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part time police officer.”
The security alert near the town remains ongoing, with the Ballyquin Road having been shut since Monday 19 April when the device was discovered.
The First Minister tweeted to offer words of condemnation about the attack, having spoken with the officer involved.
The Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis called the incident “absolutely abhorrent.”
“I completely condemn the actions of those involved. Those who try to attack public servants have nothing to offer the communities they claim to represent. I want to convey my support for the officer concerned,” he tweeted.
Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly condemned the incident, calling on with anyone with any information to contact the police. “At a time of increased community tensions this is the last thing that anyone wants to see”.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below