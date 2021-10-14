A thief who stole a van crashed it and then head-butted a police officer has been jailed.

31-year-old Jahrell Warren of Manor Road, Dagenham, appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, 13 October and pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He also admitted driving with no insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Warren was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.

The court heard Warren used a skeleton ignition key to steal a Ford Transit van from the driveway of an address in Stanwell, Surrey, on 4 July this year.

The next day the vehicle was involved in a collision on the A10, Great Cambridge Road in Enfield.

Warren drove away from the scene, but the police located the van in Linden Avenue, EN1.

A police officer approached the vehicle, but Warren refused to comply with his instructions to stay inside and attempted to escape via the driver side door.

Warren was detained in handcuffs, but he leant forward and head-butted the police officer, causing an injury to his lip.

As well as following us on Twitter ☝️☝️☝️ you can also find us on YouTube 👉https://t.co/J1ll5kgSow 👈 — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) October 8, 2021

During the journey in the custody van, Warren urinated, requiring the vehicle to be deep cleaned and removed as a policing response vehicle for a period of time.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with the van contacted police and mobile phone footage showed Warren had clearly driven off from the scene.

In custody, Warren failed to provide samples of breath for analysis to find out whether he was over the drink drive limit.

Police Constable Matthew Olive of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command said:

“Assaults on police officers in the line of duty will not be tolerated and I am glad Jahrell Warren will now spend a period of time in jail.

“By stealing the van and then crashing it, he showed a complete disregard for the safety of members of the public.

“The damage he caused to the police van further illustrates his contempt for public property.

“Credit should be given to the arresting officer, who gave chase and detained Warren and assisted in achieving this result.”

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.

Recommended video: