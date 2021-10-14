A thief who stole a van crashed it and then head-butted a police officer has been jailed.
31-year-old Jahrell Warren of Manor Road, Dagenham, appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, 13 October and pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage.
He also admitted driving with no insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
Warren was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.
The court heard Warren used a skeleton ignition key to steal a Ford Transit van from the driveway of an address in Stanwell, Surrey, on 4 July this year.
The next day the vehicle was involved in a collision on the A10, Great Cambridge Road in Enfield.
Warren drove away from the scene, but the police located the van in Linden Avenue, EN1.
A police officer approached the vehicle, but Warren refused to comply with his instructions to stay inside and attempted to escape via the driver side door.
Warren was detained in handcuffs, but he leant forward and head-butted the police officer, causing an injury to his lip.
During the journey in the custody van, Warren urinated, requiring the vehicle to be deep cleaned and removed as a policing response vehicle for a period of time.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with the van contacted police and mobile phone footage showed Warren had clearly driven off from the scene.
In custody, Warren failed to provide samples of breath for analysis to find out whether he was over the drink drive limit.
Police Constable Matthew Olive of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command said:
“Assaults on police officers in the line of duty will not be tolerated and I am glad Jahrell Warren will now spend a period of time in jail.
“By stealing the van and then crashing it, he showed a complete disregard for the safety of members of the public.
“The damage he caused to the police van further illustrates his contempt for public property.
“Credit should be given to the arresting officer, who gave chase and detained Warren and assisted in achieving this result.”
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below