On Bonfire Night, 5th November 2023, between 8 pm and 9.30 pm, a serious incident occurred in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

A group of individuals on foot, reportedly aimed fireworks at both a vehicle and police officers.

This dangerous and illegal use of fireworks has prompted a pressing response from local authorities.

CCTV Appeal and Ongoing Enquiries

To gather more information and identify those involved, South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images showing several men who they believe might hold vital information about the incident.

The police have stressed the importance of speaking to these individuals, as they could significantly aid the ongoing enquiries.

Public Assistance Requested

Anyone who recognises the individuals in the CCTV images below or has any information regarding the incident is encouraged to come forward.

Information can be relayed to the police through various channels: the new online live chat, the police online portal, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 976 of 5th November 2023.

Anonymous Reporting

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, there is an option to contact Crimestoppers.

This independent charity assures complete anonymity for informants.

Contact can be made either through their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or via a secure online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Importance of Public Cooperation

South Yorkshire Police has emphasised the critical role of public cooperation in resolving such incidents.

By working with the community, they aim to ensure public safety and uphold the law, particularly in cases involving the reckless and dangerous use of fireworks.

