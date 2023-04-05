The community is urged to come together to help locate missing 34-year-old Ben Gibson, a paramedic with the North West Ambulance Service.

Ben was last seen in Workington on Thursday, 30th March 2023, around 18:00 hours. His disappearance has sparked significant concern among

his family, friends, and colleagues.

Ben is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with a large build and short, mouse brown coloured hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black puffa jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and beige Ugg boots.

The exact circumstances of his disappearance remain unclear, but his loved ones are growing increasingly worried for his well-being.

Cumbria Police are appealing to the public for any information on Ben’s whereabouts.

A spokesperson for the police said,

“We are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ben Gibson, a 34-year-old man missing from Little Clifton. We are concerned for the welfare of Ben, who was last seen in the Workington area at 6pm on Thursday (30th March).”

Although Ben could be anywhere in the county, Cumbria Police are asking people to be especially vigilant while walking up the fells and around lakes.

If you see someone matching Ben’s description, or if you have any information about his disappearance, please do not hesitate to contact the police.

In case you spot Ben or have any vital information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police. If it’s an emergency, please call 999.

Let’s come together to help bring Ben home safely.

Sharing this appeal on social media platforms can help spread the word and increase the chances of finding him.

Every bit of assistance is crucial in locating Ben and reuniting him with his loved ones.

