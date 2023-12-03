In a significant development following the serious disturbances at Villa Park, West Midlands Police have confirmed that 46 individuals have been charged in relation to the violent events that transpired during the Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw game on Thursday night.

None of the individuals arrested were Aston Villa fans.

Charges Spanning Public Disorder and Assault

Of the 46 charged, 43 face accusations of public order offences, while two have been specifically charged with assaulting police officers.

Additionally, one individual faces charges for the possession of a knife.

This follows the alarming scenes of serious disorder observed outside the stadium during the match.

Wide Age Range Among the Accused

The individuals charged are aged between 21 and 63, highlighting the diverse age range of those involved in the incidents.

Significantly, around 40 of those charged are believed to be Polish nationals, with a minority being UK residents.

Update on Court Appearances

As of December 3, it is reported that 44 men and one woman are due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on January 5.

The charges they face range from public order offences to possession of a knife and assaulting police officers.

Another individual will face magistrates later in the month.

Ongoing Investigations and Officer Support

West Midlands Police are actively reviewing CCTV and body-worn video footage to identify additional suspects involved in the disorder.

The violent public disorder has been described as appalling, and the investigation continues.

Injuries to Officers and Animals

It has been confirmed that five officers sustained minor injuries during the disorder, two from West Midlands Police, two from West Mercia, and one from Derbyshire.

They are currently receiving support.

Additionally, two police dogs from West Midlands Police and two horses from Thames Valley were injured and are recovering from their ordeal.

Go on you legia bastards pic.twitter.com/hZvEL7Ms2H — lew (@_birmz) November 30, 2023

