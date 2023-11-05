In a serious assault that shook the local community, a Canvey Island man faces charges for the attempted murder of an Essex Police officer.

The incident, which occurred in the early morning of 4th November, resulted in the officer requiring hospital treatment, from which he has since been discharged.

David Coe, 45, of First Avenue, Canvey Island, was arrested at the scene of the incident.

The subsequent investigation, led by the Castle Point and Rochford Criminal Investigation Department in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service, led to Coe being charged.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Monday, 6th November.

The incident occurred when the officer responded to various 999 calls made by members of the public asking for help.

Upon arrival, he was seriously assaulted, leading to significant injuries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie condemned the attack, stating,

“Our officers should never see such assaults as a routine part of their duty. The officer was engaging with community concerns and was attacked while doing so, which is wholly unacceptable.”

Echoing the sentiments of his superior, the force and the wider community have rallied in support of the officer’s recovery, reinforcing a zero-tolerance stance on violence towards the police.

“The charge reflects the severity of the attack on our colleague. The protection of our officers and the public is paramount, and this incident highlights the very real dangers our officers face,” Waldie elaborated.

