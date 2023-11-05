In a serious assault that shook the local community, a Canvey Island man faces charges for the attempted murder of an Essex Police officer.
The incident, which occurred in the early morning of 4th November, resulted in the officer requiring hospital treatment, from which he has since been discharged.
David Coe, 45, of First Avenue, Canvey Island, was arrested at the scene of the incident.
The subsequent investigation, led by the Castle Point and Rochford Criminal Investigation Department in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service, led to Coe being charged.
He remains in custody and is expected to appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Monday, 6th November.
The incident occurred when the officer responded to various 999 calls made by members of the public asking for help.
Upon arrival, he was seriously assaulted, leading to significant injuries.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie condemned the attack, stating,
“Our officers should never see such assaults as a routine part of their duty. The officer was engaging with community concerns and was attacked while doing so, which is wholly unacceptable.”
Echoing the sentiments of his superior, the force and the wider community have rallied in support of the officer’s recovery, reinforcing a zero-tolerance stance on violence towards the police.
“The charge reflects the severity of the attack on our colleague. The protection of our officers and the public is paramount, and this incident highlights the very real dangers our officers face,” Waldie elaborated.
If you would like to stay updated on this story, please ensure that you join our brand-new WhatsApp channel by clicking HERE. Alternatively, follow us on X for breaking news or sign up for our FREE newsletter.
Gain Authentic Insights into Policing: Five Audiobooks Written by Police Officers You Won’t Want to Miss:
Bodyguard: The Real Story: Inside the Secretive World of Armed Police and Close Protection
Into the Night: A Year with the Police
Handcuffed Emotions: A Police Interceptor’s Drive into Darkness
True Police Stories: Inside The REAL Stories of the Scary, Unexplained & Weird: Bizarre True Stories
Firearms and Fatals: An Autobiography of 30 Years Front Line Policing Exposed
True Police Stories: Inside The REAL Stories of the Scary, Unexplained & Weird: Bizarre True Stories
Disclaimer: Emergency Services News participates in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. We may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases made through our recommended links.
Before you go...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust. Our volunteer team of emergency services veterans are dedicated to bringing you authentic, underreported stories, not for financial gain, but out of a shared passion to honour those who risk their lives for us.
While we persist in our mission despite running at a loss, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by our heroes, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below