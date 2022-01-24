Detectives from Kent Police are appealing for information after one of their officers was struck by a motorcycle on the M25 near Swanley.

At around 15:00 hours on Sunday 23rd January 2022, patrols, along with the National Police Air Service, responded to reports that a suspected stolen motorcycle was being ridden dangerously in north Kent.

The black and orange KTM Duke motorbike is alleged to have later joined the M25 near Dartford, where it travelled the wrong way along the clockwise carriageway towards Swanley.

It then returned along the anti-clockwise carriageway, again travelling against the flow of traffic.

At around 16:05 hours near Junction 3, the motorcycle collided with a Roads Policing Unit officer who was out of his vehicle.

The injured officer was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 26-year-old man was arrested later the same day in Dartford on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving and assault.

Officers also detained an 18-year-old man in Greenhithe on suspicion of theft. Both suspects were taken into custody.

The officer’s colleagues have thanked the members of the public who stopped to help the seriously injured as he waited for backup to arrive.

One officer said:

‘Thank you to the members of the public that stopped to help our colleague.

‘Thank you to my colleagues that rushed to our friends shouts for help.

‘Thank you for your well wishes and words of support.

‘Thank you to every single officer, staff member and volunteer involved that brought this harrowing event to a conclusion with the male in our custody.

‘I get to go home after my 17-hour shift today, my colleague is in hospital with his loved ones by his side and a long road to recovery ahead.

‘Our thoughts are with him and his family.’

The officer ended the message with a quote: “Bravery is not the absence of fear, but action in the face of it”.

Acting Sargeant Barham added:

‘It’s not every day we’re using everything taught to us on our Tactical Medics course, alongside good friends on a good friend.

‘Thank you to everyone involved.

‘Intense pride, Admiration and Adrenaline taking me through the shift.

‘Get well soon mate.’

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and who has not yet spoken to the police.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone with privately held CCTV, or motorists with dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 23-0643.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form available on their website.

