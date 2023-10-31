WHITEHALL, LONDON – The individual responsible for the assault on a Metropolitan Police officer during the protest in Whitehall this past Saturday has been handed a prison sentence.

The officer received serious injuries and was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene by police medics.

Atif Shafiq, 41, faced the consequences of his actions and was sentenced to serve six months behind bars.

During the sentencing, District Judge Denis Brennan emphasised the importance of maintaining peaceful demonstrations in the UK.

He remarked, “This country has an honourable tradition of peaceful protest.” Judge Brennan further noted the potential ramifications of Shafiq’s actions, pointing out they could have “provoked a volatile reaction from the crowd.”

The incident served as a reminder of the challenges faced by police officers and the importance of keeping protests non-violent to ensure the safety of all involved.

