When a 999 call was made to the Met Police Control Centre about an ‘unconscious’ woman who was spotted inside an art gallery, response team officers rushed to the scene.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw a woman slumped over a desk. Despite their best efforts to rouse the woman, she did not move.

Fearing the worst, the officers forced entry into the premises and immediately went to the woman to check on her welfare.

However, the ‘woman’ turned out to be a foam-packed mannequin that, from a distance, looked incredibly realistic.

The work was commissioned by Steve Lazarides, Banksy’s former agent and the dealer behind Laz Emporium.

Laz Emporium

Mr Lazarides said: “Hannah, who was working in the gallery that day, had just locked up and gone upstairs to make a cup of tea.

“She came down to find the door off its hinges and two confused police officers!”

The installation features a woman wearing trainers, and a yellow hoody slumped face forward in a bowl of soup, her long blonde hair concealing her face.

The realistic sculpture is by American artist Mark Jenkins and is based on Mr Lazarides’ sister.

According to Artnet News, this was not the first time the installation, which sits in the gallery window, has caused trouble for the emergency services.

In October, London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to assist the ‘woman’.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube yet? If not, CLICK HERE. Let’s see if we can get to 100,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel!