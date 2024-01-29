In a bizarre incident that has garnered attention in Blackpool, a driver was caught on video using emergency lighting and sirens and exiting from a Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service station despite having no affiliation with the service.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, prompted immediate action from the Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit.

The video, which captured the vehicle in question, showed it equipped with blue emergency lights and using sirens typically associated with emergency services.

This incident raised significant concerns, particularly given the driver’s unauthorised use of such equipment and the potential for confusion or danger to the public.

In response to this incident, officers from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit issued the driver with a fixed penalty notice.

The unauthorised emergency equipment was also removed from the vehicle.

The police confirmed that the individual had no connection to the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The use of emergency lighting and sirens is strictly regulated in the UK and reserved for vehicles operated by authorised emergency services personnel.

This includes police, fire and rescue services, and ambulances.

The unauthorised use of such equipment is illegal and can lead to dangerous situations, including traffic accidents or interference with legitimate emergency operations.

The Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, in their statement, emphasised the seriousness of the offence and the importance of adhering to traffic laws designed to protect public safety.

The misuse of emergency equipment by unauthorised individuals can have severe implications for public safety and trust in emergency services.

