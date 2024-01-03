In an eye-opening revelation by the Gloucestershire Police Federation, it’s been found that a record number of UK police officers are currently off duty due to mental health issues.

This alarming trend underscores the intense workplace stress and inadequate support systems affecting those in the line of duty.

Over 13,000 Officers Affected Nationwide

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information request paints a concerning picture: over 13,000 officers across the UK were signed off in the past year owing to stress, depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This number marks an 80% increase compared to a decade ago, highlighting a growing crisis within the police force.

Gloucestershire Constabulary: A Local Snapshot

In Gloucestershire alone, the situation is similarly dire. The Constabulary saw 137 officers signed off for mental health reasons in the last year, an increase from 123 the previous year.

This rise points to a broader, systemic issue within police forces nationwide.

A Deeper Look by Chair Steve James

Steve James, Chair of the Gloucestershire Police Federation, offered an in-depth view of the situation. He stated, “We see the impact of stress on officers on a daily basis. We lose thousands of hours a year to psychological sickness.”

He elaborated on the financial implications, with around £800,000 worth of officer time lost in 2022/23 in Gloucestershire due to mental health sickness alone.

Beyond the Frontline: Unpacking the Causes

James emphasised that the reasons for mental ill health in policing are manifold, extending beyond direct exposure to traumatic events.

He highlighted workplace stress, poor management, lack of support, mistreatment based on protected characteristics, and inadequate access to flexible working as significant contributors to the issue.

The Road Ahead: Addressing the Crisis

Gloucestershire Police Federation’s findings raise crucial questions about the well-being of those who serve to protect.

It calls for a focused approach to tackle the broad range of factors contributing to police mental health issues, highlighting the need for systemic changes within law enforcement agencies.

Conclusion

The stark increase in police officers signed off for mental health reasons calls for immediate attention and action.

As the Gloucestershire Police Federation’s findings show, this is not just a challenge to police efficiency but has a profound impact on the lives of individual officers.

The time for change is now to ensure the well-being of those who safeguard our communities.

