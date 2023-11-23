In a light-hearted response to the rise of self-proclaimed ‘auditors’, UK policing communities have devised a playful ‘Auditor’ engagement card.

Humour in Blue

The policing community are adopting a novel approach to handle the increasingly bizarre phenomenon of self-proclaimed ‘auditors’ – individuals who, under the guise of ‘sovereign citizens’ or ‘freemen on the land’, claim exemption from UK laws.

To address this in a lighter vein, a mock ‘Auditor‘ engagement card has been created, aimed at these ‘auditors’ who often interfere with police duties.

Contents of the Engagement Card

The card features a series of tongue-in-cheek questions, such as asking if the ‘auditor’ intends to antagonise police staff, waste police time, or spout legal jargon.

It ends with a humorous suggestion for those answering ‘yes’ to retreat to their local authority-provided accommodation.

This playful approach is an attempt to bring levity to what can be challenging encounters for police officers.

The Darker Side of ‘Freeman’ Encounters

While the majority of interactions with self-proclaimed ‘auditors’ or ‘freemen on the land’ are harmless, there are instances where such encounters escalate dangerously.

A stark reminder of this is seen in a video featuring Northamptonshire Police Sergeant Dave Cayton.

In this footage, Sgt. Cayton, while responding to a call about a potential firearm sighting in a car park, faced an unexpected, sustained and unprovoked assault from an individual claiming to be an ‘English Nobleman’.

This incident underscores the potential risks and volatility associated with these encounters, highlighting the need for vigilance and preparedness among police officers when dealing with such situations [ CLICK HERE ] to watch the video.

The Phenomenon of ‘Auditors’

Self-proclaimed ‘auditors’ often film their interactions with public officials, using pseudonyms and disguises, believing themselves persecuted by the government.

They frequently employ convoluted legal jargon, aiming to confuse and intimidate.

While generally harmless, their activities can sometimes disrupt public services.

Light-Hearted Observations

These individuals are noted for their inflated self-importance and susceptibility to conspiracy theories, often displaying a high level of paranoia.

Their actions are seen more as a role-playing exercise than a serious legal stance.

Police Response: A Blend of Humour and Patience

The police’s adoption of this humorous card illustrates their approach to managing such situations with a blend of patience and good humour, recognising the need to maintain order while addressing the peculiar challenges posed by these ‘auditors’.

