In the wake of the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Turkey, the UK International Search and Rescue team continues to work on the scene to provide vital support.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office deployed the 77-strong team of fire and rescue services personnel, along with four specialist search and rescue dogs, in response to a request for assistance from the Republic of Turkey.

During one rescue, the team managed to save the lives of three members of the same family.

The UKISAR team, which has 30 years of experience responding to international disasters, has established a base of operations in Hatay and has been working tirelessly to locate survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

With the help of seismic listening devices, the team has identified buildings in need of rescue and dispatch teams with the necessary equipment to carry out life-saving missions.

UKISAR personnel are trained in the use of specialist search and rescue equipment, including concrete cutting and breaking equipment, propping and shoring tools, and heavy lifting equipment.

The team is self-sufficient, providing its own food, water, shelter, and communications to minimise further strain on the country’s resources.

In addition to search and rescue operations, UKISAR has also been working to coordinate efforts with local and national emergency management agencies and has deployed rapid assessment teams with search dogs to help locate survivors in need of assistance.

The team includes medics, a structural engineer, and a vet, ensuring that survivors receive the care they need.

The UKISAR team comprises fire services from 14 regions, including Cheshire, Essex, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, London, Mid and West Wales, Merseyside, Scotland, South Wales, and the West Midlands.

The team is deployed as the official government response under the Emergency Deployable Team Program and is funded by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office.

UKISAR is a United Nations INSARAG Heavy Classified team recognised by experts from across the globe for its expertise in urban search and rescue. The group stands ready to mobilise at a moment’s notice and provide assistance wherever needed.

In these dark times, the UKISAR team is a beacon of hope, working tirelessly to save lives and bring comfort to those affected by the disaster.