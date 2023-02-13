In the wake of the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Turkey, the UK International Search and Rescue team continues to work on the scene to provide vital support.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office deployed the 77-strong team of fire and rescue services personnel, along with four specialist search and rescue dogs, in response to a request for assistance from the Republic of Turkey.
During one rescue, the team managed to save the lives of three members of the same family.
The UKISAR team, which has 30 years of experience responding to international disasters, has established a base of operations in Hatay and has been working tirelessly to locate survivors trapped beneath the rubble.
With the help of seismic listening devices, the team has identified buildings in need of rescue and dispatch teams with the necessary equipment to carry out life-saving missions.
UKISAR personnel are trained in the use of specialist search and rescue equipment, including concrete cutting and breaking equipment, propping and shoring tools, and heavy lifting equipment.
The team is self-sufficient, providing its own food, water, shelter, and communications to minimise further strain on the country’s resources.
In addition to search and rescue operations, UKISAR has also been working to coordinate efforts with local and national emergency management agencies and has deployed rapid assessment teams with search dogs to help locate survivors in need of assistance.
The team includes medics, a structural engineer, and a vet, ensuring that survivors receive the care they need.
The UKISAR team comprises fire services from 14 regions, including Cheshire, Essex, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, London, Mid and West Wales, Merseyside, Scotland, South Wales, and the West Midlands.
The team is deployed as the official government response under the Emergency Deployable Team Program and is funded by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office.
UKISAR is a United Nations INSARAG Heavy Classified team recognised by experts from across the globe for its expertise in urban search and rescue. The group stands ready to mobilise at a moment’s notice and provide assistance wherever needed.
In these dark times, the UKISAR team is a beacon of hope, working tirelessly to save lives and bring comfort to those affected by the disaster.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below