Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) have volunteered to drive vehicles as part of a convoy delivering fire and rescue kit and equipment to the Polish State Fire Service.

Fire and Rescue Services from across the UK have been donating kit and equipment to be sent to Ukraine to support frontline firefighters.

As part of a coordinated effort led by Fire AID and the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), the Brigade has donated breathing apparatus equipment and cylinders.

Members of the Brigade’s International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Logistics team have led the project to sort and safely load the donations this week, ready for them to be transported.

Credit: twitter.com/LondonFire

A convoy of 22 vehicles will be setting off today, Saturday 19th March, driven by firefighters and Fire AID volunteers, including three firefighters from the LFB.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dave O’Neill, said:

“The crisis in Ukraine is truly shocking and I am grateful that the Brigade has been able to support the efforts to help the victims.

“Fire services have been donating equipment and PPE and I am pleased that the Brigade has been able to help, not only by donating equipment, but also being part of the convoy.

“As expected, we have had an overwhelming number of responses to our advert calling for volunteers.

“There are further convoys planned and those that have expressed an interest will be included in a database for this and future opportunities.”

Recommended video: