Hebburn, South Tyneside – In a distressing incident highlighting the increasing dangers faced by fire services in the UK, a firefighter from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) was attacked while responding to a fire in Hebburn, South Tyneside.

This disturbing incident comes shortly after a firefighter in Bristol was hospitalised due to injuries sustained in the line of duty.

The assault occurred on Tuesday, 9 January, when TWFRS responded to a 999 call regarding a bush fire on Adair Way, Hebburn.

As the crew was tackling the fire, they were approached by a group of youths, including one on a motorcycle, who physically assaulted one of the firefighters, striking them in the face.

Following the attack, the crew was forced to withdraw from the scene for their safety and immediately contacted the police for assistance and to report the incident.

Fortunately, the firefighter did not require medical treatment but was understandably shaken by the events.

Senior leaders at TWFRS have strongly condemned the attack, emphasising the unacceptable nature of violence against firefighters who are merely performing their duty to protect the community.

Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath said:

“I am shocked and saddened to hear that one of our firefighters has been attacked whilst responding to an incident in our community.

“We are ensuring that our firefighter is fully supported following this traumatic event.

“These incidents happen rarely and involve a small minority of people, but it is unacceptable for anyone to be expected to tolerate physical or verbal assault whilst carrying out their job.

“We will be supporting the Police during their investigation into the incident but I also want to reach out to the people and urge them to report any information they may have in relation to the attack or perpetrators to the Police or to the anonymous reporting line CrimeStoppers.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Denise Easdon of Northumbria Police added:

“Our blue light colleagues come to work each day to protect their communities and to help people – and do not deserve to face hostility or violence when trying to do their job.

“This behaviour simply won’t be tolerated, and we will take robust action against anyone found to have been involved in this incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing – and we would urge anyone in the community who has information which could assist to report it to us through our website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240109-0809.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 or using the Tell Us Something page on their website, quoting reference NP-20240109-0809.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This incident raises significant concerns about the safety of emergency responders, echoing the recent situation in Bristol, where a firefighter was injured under different but equally concerning circumstances.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the daily risks that firefighters face, not only from the inherent dangers of their job but also from anti-social and criminal behaviour in their communities.

The assault in Hebburn underscores a worrying trend across the UK, where firefighters are increasingly finding themselves under threat from the very people they are trying to protect.

There is a growing call for stricter measures to protect firefighters and emergency personnel in response to these events.

This includes harsher penalties for those who assault emergency workers, better training for crews in dealing with hostile situations, and increased collaboration with law enforcement to ensure the safety of fire service personnel.

As investigations continue into both the Hebburn and Bristol incidents, there is a united message from fire services and the public alike: attacks on emergency responders are intolerable and undermine the critical work these brave individuals do to keep our communities safe.

Residents are encouraged to support their local fire services and report any information about these incidents to the authorities. Ensuring the safety of firefighters is not just a responsibility of the fire service but of the entire community.

