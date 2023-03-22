North Yorkshire Police are continuing their investigation into a disturbing incident involving two bogus police officers who commandeered an electric scooter from a young boy.

Since the event occurred in Harrogate’s Bilton neighbourhood at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, 18th March, authorities have arrested two suspects concerning the case.

The police have expressed gratitude for the local residents’ outstanding response in providing witness accounts and information.

However, they are still encouraging individuals with any additional information, particularly relevant dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage, to come forward.

The unsettling event, during which the teenager was manoeuvring the scooter on the pavement, caused considerable distress and outrage to the victim and his family.

The suspects were described as Caucasian, medium build, with tattoos on their arms, and wearing black police-style attire, including combat trousers.

They were seen driving a black, unmarked car, possibly a Ford Mondeo or Ford Focus. Regrettably, the young victim could not identify the vehicle’s registration number.

In light of the ongoing investigation and recent arrests, authorities are also seeking individuals who may have encountered similar incidents.

Police patrols in the area have been bolstered to ensure public safety and deter any further occurrences.

Anyone with pertinent information is urged to report it promptly via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, information can be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or submitting an online report.

When sharing information concerning this incident, please reference case number 12230049556.