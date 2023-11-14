London: The Metropolitan Police Service has recently seen two of its high-ranking officers involved in separate serious misconduct proceedings.

Superintendent Aaron Clarke and Commander Julian Bennett, both senior figures in the Met, have been the subjects of separate gross misconduct findings within a fortnight.

Clarke’s Drug Misconduct and Resignation

Superintendent Aaron Clarke, who served on the North East Area Command, was found guilty of gross misconduct related to drug use, as determined by an investigation by the Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).

Clarke, who resigned in October ahead of the misconduct hearing, tested positive for controlled drugs.

Assistant Commissioner Pippa Mills, chairing the accelerated misconduct hearing on 13 November, stated that Clarke would have been dismissed without notice had he still been in post.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick underscored the gravity of the breach, noting Clarke’s failure to uphold the standards expected of a senior officer.

Bennett’s Dismissal for Refusing Drug Test

In a parallel development, Commander Julian Bennett, a senior figure who notably presided over numerous disciplinary hearings between 2010 and 2016, was dismissed for refusing to take a drug test.

Bennett’s refusal and subsequent suspension in July 2020 led to a misconduct hearing that found him guilty of gross misconduct.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray highlighted the betrayal of public trust and the erosion of internal confidence in leadership that Bennett’s actions caused.

His dismissal, especially in light of his role in prior disciplinary proceedings, has led to calls for a review of those hearings he oversaw.

Implications and Reactions

The Met’s leadership, grappling with these incidents, has emphasised accelerated misconduct hearings to ensure swift and transparent action in such cases.

Both officers will be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing, preventing their future employment in various police-related roles.

