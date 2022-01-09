Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a vehicle was deliberately driven at police officers in Bicester.

Police officers attempted to stop two vehicles travelling in convoy; a stolen dark blue VW Golf R and a bluey silver-coloured Seat Altera in Graven Hill Road at approximately 4.30 pm on Friday 7th January.

The VW had its hazards on and was being pushed from behind by the Seat.

During the incident, two suspects made off from the VW. One of the suspects jumped into the Seat, which had the registration DY05ORJ.

The Seat was then deliberately driven at two police officers, who managed to jump out of the way before being hit at high speed by the fleeing vehicle.

The Seat was driven through multiple red lights along the A41 towards Aylesbury.

The other suspect fled on foot towards the Graven Hill estate, specifically Westacott Road and Roberts Drive.

Thames Valley Police is investigating several offences connected with this incident, including the assault of a police officer, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

The VW Golf R has now been recovered by the force. No arrests have yet been made.

Investigating officer, PC Rachael McCreadie of the Incident and Crime Response team said:

“This was a serious incident, and it was lucky that the two police officers who were deliberately driven at were not seriously injured or killed.

“I am appealing to any residents, motorists or pedestrians to check their mobile phones, dash cams and home CCTV to see if they have footage of the vehicles, suspicious persons in the area or the incident and to contact the force as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to contact the force is by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting investigation reference number 43220009070.”

Make sure you never miss any of our stories or videos by signing up for our FREE newsletter!

Recommended Video: