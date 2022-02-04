Two Cambridgeshire Police officers are recovering at home after being seriously assaulted by a 16-year-old after responding to a call for assistance made by the ambulance service.

Police were called at 12:30 hours by the East of England Ambulance Service following reports of concern for a person in a house in Mansion Gardens, Whittlesey.

When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old became combative, and two officers were assaulted.

The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of Section 18 GBH against the officers and was due to appear before magistrates today (4th Feb).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said:

‘Two officers were injured, one seriously (but not life-threatening), and both have since been released from hospital.’

No further details regarding the extent of the officer’s injuries have been given, but a tweet published by a member of the Police Federation of England & Wales gives some insight into the violence faced by the two officers.

Liz Groom, Chair of the Cambs Police Federation, tweeted:

‘Two of our @CambsCops @PboroCops officers were viciously assaulted yesterday. Both left with serious injuries. Now home and recovering.

‘Not often am I shocked by worn body footage, but I was today.

‘In total awe of their professionalism and Bravery. Investigation ongoing’

Social media users sent messages of support to the two officers. Tom Gaymor tweeted:

‘Sickened to hear this, the threats and dangers police officers face is unknown and unseen by the majority, the bravery and courage required is immense, that said bring assaulted should never be accepted as part of the job. Wishing you colleagues a full and prompt recovery.’

Another social media user added:

‘Absolutely sickening. I wish the two officers a speedy recovery. I fail to understand a community who doesn’t condemn this atrocious behaviour. In the bin with them’.

