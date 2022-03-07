Two West Yorkshire Police officers have been hospitalised after being attacked by a group of males.

At around 17:54 hours on Saturday 5th March, officers were called to St Leonard’s Road, Girlington, following reports of a large fight.

Two officers were assaulted while dealing with the incident, sustaining injuries that required hospital treatment.

The officers put out an urgent assistance message via their personal radios, and every available police unit in the area rushed to the scene.

Four men were arrested, and one has now been charged with offences relating to the incident and has been bailed to appear in court later this month.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that ‘appropriate support has been put in place with regard to the welfare of the officers assaulted, and additional high visibility patrols are in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.’

Chief Inspector Bash Anwar of Bradford District Police, said:

“West Yorkshire Police condemns any violence towards its staff and all such incidents will be investigated thoroughly.

“We will seek to prosecute anyone who displays violence towards an emergency worker as they work to protect the public and keep our communities safe.”

