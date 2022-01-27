Two response team police officers from Northumbria Police have been hailed as heroes after saving a newborn baby’s life while out on patrol.
Two-week-old Lenny-Lee began to choke in the Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland just four days before Christmas.
Desperate for help, panicked mum Arleen Avery immediately flagged down patrolling PCs Andy Hutchinson and Lee Fenwick as her brave son battled for his life.
Instinct then kicked in as the heroic officers – with a combined 32 years of experience with Northumbria Police – whisked mum and child to A&E at Sunderland Royal Hospital by blue lights.
Now, with Lenny-Lee safe and sound, the selfless PCs have been reunited with thankful mum Arleen at her Wearside home.
“I was in total shock,” Arleen, 31, said. “Lenny-Lee was foaming at the mouth and it was just sheer panic. I couldn’t believe what was happening.
“Honestly, I can’t remember much about it – it’s all a blur.
“But thank goodness these two officers were on hand to help. I can’t thank them enough for saving my son’s life.
“If they weren’t there, goodness knows what might have happened. They got us to hospital so quickly – it’s amazing, really.
“As a family, we owe them so much.”
After spending a night in hospital on December 21, Lenny-Lee returned home the next day and is now thankfully on the mend.
And the adorable tot was given a special police teddy bear to cuddle by kind-hearted PCs Hutchinson and Fenwick as a reward for being so brave.
Looking back on the incident, PC Hutchinson said:
“We were on patrol in the city centre when Arleen ran over and said her two-week-old son was choking.
“He looked in a bad way so we knew we had to act quickly. Thankfully, everything worked out fine and he was OK – that’s the main thing.
“I’ve seen a lot of things as a police officer and not much phases me – but this certainly put that to the test. I’m just so pleased that Lenny-Lee is safe and well.
“As police officers, we are there to help – to protect the public, whatever the age.
“You come to work every day hoping to make a difference and I think we certainly managed it that day. It’s a shift I will never forget.”
Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, heaped praise on both PCs for their heroic intervention.
He said: “This was an incredibly difficult situation to be faced with – and both PCs had to make life-saving decisions under significant pressure and duress.
“There is little doubt that they saved Lenny-Lee’s life that day and they should be incredibly proud of themselves.
“I would like to personally thank both officers for their outstanding professionalism and determination – and am so pleased that this has ended in a positive outcome.”
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below