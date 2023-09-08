The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) have released statements concerning an ongoing investigation into the death of Mikias Tekeste, a suspected drug dealer who died after being arrested in Croydon.

Tekeste was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was also found to have been recalled to prison.

According to the MPS, Tekeste was transported to the Croydon Custody Centre in a police vehicle.

CCTV footage from the vehicle shows Tekeste removing items from his clothing and swallowing them.

Later, he was found unwell in his cell, given first aid, and subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both organisations confirm that Tekeste’s death is under investigation, with the IOPC specifically focusing on the actions of two MPS officers who were in the police vehicle with Tekeste.

They are being investigated for the potential offence of gross negligence manslaughter.

The IOPC clarified that this does not imply criminal charges or disciplinary actions will necessarily follow.

The officers are currently on restricted duties pending the investigation’s outcome.

In their statement, the Met noted that the IOPC’s preliminary investigation has not identified any inappropriate use of police force.

The IOPC revealed that a post-mortem was completed, and further results, including a toxicology report, are awaited.

An inquest date has not yet been set.

