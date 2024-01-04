Two Merseyside Police officers are on the mend after their patrol vehicle exited the road on the M62 motorway.

The incident, which occurred near junction five (Roby Road), did not involve any other vehicles.

A Terrifying Ordeal on the Motorway

At approximately 3 pm on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, emergency teams raced to the M62 following reports of a police car crash.

After striking a metal barrier, the officers’ vehicle was discovered on its side on a grass embankment, presenting a difficult scene.

The two officers inside managed to extricate themselves from the wreckage before Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service arrived.

A Stroke of Luck: No Fatalities

Confirming the details, a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated, “We can confirm that emergency services attended a road collision involving a police vehicle on M62 westbound, near junction five, Tuesday January 2 2024.

“Just before 3 pm, it was reported that a police car had collided with a barrier. No other vehicles were involved.”

Fortunately, this distressing incident did not lead to any fatalities or involve other vehicles, avoiding a potentially more catastrophic outcome.

Officers’ Condition: Slight Injuries, but Stable

The officers, having sustained minor injuries, were promptly taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The quick response of the emergency services and the officers’ ability to free themselves from the crash played a crucial role in preventing more severe injuries.

