Two Metropolitan Police officers have been dismissed without notice after being found guilty of using excessive force during the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
PC Alexei Zalesskiy and PC Conor Ryan, both attached to the North Area Command Unit, were attending a scene on Wilberforce Road, N4, following reports of a large group of males, possibly armed with knives, causing disorder.
The teenager spat at the officers and ran from the scene, leading the officers to detain and arrest him a short distance away.
However, they were found to have used excessive force in the process.
The misconduct hearing, which concluded on Wednesday, 10 May, determined that the officers had breached Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to the use of force and honesty and integrity.
Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, head of policing in the North Area, emphasised that officers must act with restraint and be honest about their actions.
The IOPC handed details of their investigation over to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which ultimately decided that the circumstances did not meet the threshold for any charges.
Despite this, the officers will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing, preventing them from being employed by any policing organisation.
Rather excessive considering that the suspect was “possibly” carrying a weapon and ran away and spat at the officers, which could have given them a disease. Has the “victim been charged with resisting arrest or assault on an emergency worker or is it another slapped wrist on a future thug and killer?